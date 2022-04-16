Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 48,685 Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Veeco Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 10.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO opened at $23.84 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

About Veeco Instruments (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.