106,567 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PBF Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $27.32 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBF shares. Cowen dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

