Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kraton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kraton by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $512.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.80 million. Analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraton in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

