Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 118,951 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Capitol Federal Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

