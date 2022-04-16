Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,285,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $28,971,000. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

AAPL stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.