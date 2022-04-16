Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,816 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 218.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $46,034,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.