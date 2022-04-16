29,380 Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GBX opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.43. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

