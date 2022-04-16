Christopher Edward Mccloskey Sells 50,000 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $1,734,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,170 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $702,380.20.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $34,812.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84.

NYSE:MSP opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSP. William Blair downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

