Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MarineMax as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MarineMax by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

NYSE:HZO opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $881.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

