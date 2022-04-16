Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,234 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,605,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.