Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tennant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,040,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,877,000 after purchasing an additional 139,267 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,677,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tennant by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNC opened at $71.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

