Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,049 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $127.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

