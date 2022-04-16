9,139 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alamo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.57. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

