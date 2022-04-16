Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORAN. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.24 on Friday. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Orange by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

