Hope Bancorp (HOPE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 596,795 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.