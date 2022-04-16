Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

AFGVF stock opened at 3.55 on Friday. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12 month low of 3.55 and a 12 month high of 4.27.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agfa-Gevaert in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; and security printing software solutions.

