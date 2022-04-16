Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

NYSE SJR opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.