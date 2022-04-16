Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in March

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the March 15th total of 428,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

AEGXF opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

