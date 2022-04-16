Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Short Interest Up 78.0% in March

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS AIMD opened at $0.55 on Friday. Ainos has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Get Ainos alerts:

Ainos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.