Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Short Interest Up 78.0% in March

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS AIMD opened at $0.55 on Friday. Ainos has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.
Ainos Company Profile (Get Rating)
