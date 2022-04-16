Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Declines By 46.1%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

ATCO stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19.

ATCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

