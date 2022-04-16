Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Declines By 46.1%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.
ATCO stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19.
ATCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATCO (ACLLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.