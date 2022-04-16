AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.15) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

AMC stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.46. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 138.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after buying an additional 1,150,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,939 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

