Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $5.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.24 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WLL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of WLL opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

