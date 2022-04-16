Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

SLG opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.39. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.96%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

