Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Increased by B. Riley

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alcoa in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of AA opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 703.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

