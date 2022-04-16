Simon Property Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

NYSE SPG opened at $127.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

