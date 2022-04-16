Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Boosted by KeyCorp

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $137.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 176.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Quanta Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Quanta Services by 339.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

