JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE:JPM opened at $126.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.