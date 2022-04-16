ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICFI. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICF International has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

