Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Navient Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a report released on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.72. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in Navient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Navient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 2.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

