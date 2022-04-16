William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

HLMN opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million.

In other news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,697 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,252,000 after acquiring an additional 986,863 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after acquiring an additional 175,327 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

