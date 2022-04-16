Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $27.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $29.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $114.07 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,349.07.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,545.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,696.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2,794.94. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total transaction of $8,231,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total value of $37,915,719.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,947 shares of company stock worth $222,133,668 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.