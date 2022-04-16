Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.18.

Shares of FB stock opened at $210.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.03.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,230 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.