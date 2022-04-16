Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Grows By 78.9%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.67.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

