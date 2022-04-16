Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issued By KeyCorp

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

