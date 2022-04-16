Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $106.22 on Friday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

