Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 77,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $14,426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

