Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Short Interest Update

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Amincor stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Amincor has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.55.
Amincor Company Profile (Get Rating)
