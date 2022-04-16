Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Short Interest Update

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Amincor stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Amincor has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Amincor Company Profile

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket Âin-storeÂ bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

