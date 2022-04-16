Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.