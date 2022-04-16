Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.33

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.33 and traded as high as $17.15. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 114,346 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $462.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.