Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ARTH stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Arch Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

