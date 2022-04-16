Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.84

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $8.89. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 57,733 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $302.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 28.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 136.6% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

