Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Separately, Cheuvreux raised Fagron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €17.50 ($19.02) to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $17.08 on Friday. Fagron has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.
Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.
