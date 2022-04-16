Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.82. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 9,366,358 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 1,594.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

