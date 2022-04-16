Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Raised to €294.00 at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from €282.00 ($306.52) to €294.00 ($319.57) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.74.

REMYY opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

