Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Price Target Cut to €14.00

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €15.50 ($16.85) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Poste Italiane to €15.80 ($17.17) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of PITAF stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Poste Italiane has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

