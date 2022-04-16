Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) PT Raised to SEK 120 at Barclays

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from SEK 110 to SEK 120 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $13.22.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (HUFAF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.