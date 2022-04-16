Barclays Raises AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to £120

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from £115 ($149.86) to £120 ($156.37) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.83) to £115 ($149.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,669.29.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

