GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,775

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,675 ($21.83) to GBX 1,775 ($23.13) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $910.50.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

