Barclays Lowers Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Price Target to SEK 235

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from SEK 250 to SEK 235 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWQXF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nordea Equity Research raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castellum AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

