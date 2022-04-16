Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target to SEK 63

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 59 to SEK 63 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.03.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
