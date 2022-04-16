Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target to SEK 63

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 59 to SEK 63 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

